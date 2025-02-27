Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $126.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.67.

RHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 183.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP opened at $96.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.78%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

