Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Ryder System worth $31,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ryder System by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 79.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ryder System by 5.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Price Performance

R stock opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.30. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Company Profile



Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

