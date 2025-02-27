RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RPM International by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in RPM International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $122.95 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPM

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.