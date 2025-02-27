Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.48

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE:RY opened at C$171.42 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$130.44 and a 52 week high of C$180.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$172.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$169.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$180.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$3,555,721.76. Also, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total transaction of C$52,257.10. Insiders sold 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,177 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

