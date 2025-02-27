Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Releases Earnings Results

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27, Zacks reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 12.08%.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE RY traded down $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 931,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.84 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $1.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

