Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.
SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.38.
In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $246,060.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,303,489.20. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,810 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,572,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after buying an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
