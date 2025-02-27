Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.93 EPS

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.93, Zacks reports. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%.

Root Stock Performance

Shares of Root stock opened at $129.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 2.58. Root has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ROOT shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Root from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Root from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp lowered Root from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

