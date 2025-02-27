Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), Zacks reports. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. Rocket Lab USA updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,836,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,925,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,525. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $236,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,107.22. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

