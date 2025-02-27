Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 6.7 %

RKLB stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,525. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $236,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,107.22. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

