Robert Paré Acquires 4,200 Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Director Robert Paré bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$120.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$505,428.00.
Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$119.65. 925,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,076. The firm has a market cap of C$46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$104.84 and a 52 week high of C$141.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.73.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
