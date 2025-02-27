Robert Kaplan Acquires 400,000 Shares of Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Stock

Pensana Plc (LON:PREGet Free Report) insider Robert Kaplan purchased 400,000 shares of Pensana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($111,604.31).

Robert Kaplan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 19th, Robert Kaplan sold 315,000 shares of Pensana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £81,900 ($103,868.10).

Pensana Trading Down 2.5 %

LON:PRE opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.55. Pensana Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.90 ($0.44). The company has a market cap of £72.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pensana

Building the world’s first sustainable magnet metal supply chain to meet the burgeoning demand from EVs and Offshore Wind

