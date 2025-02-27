Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 1,773 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QUALCOMM Price Performance
QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average of $165.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
