Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 140,604 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140,604 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.38% of AECOM worth $53,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AECOM by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 4,242.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $98.44 on Thursday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.43.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

