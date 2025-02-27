Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 103,973 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,973 shares during the period. PTC accounts for 2.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.48% of PTC worth $106,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,088,000 after acquiring an additional 133,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,341,000 after buying an additional 37,645 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PTC by 83.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,164,000 after buying an additional 650,990 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,463,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PTC by 19.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,012,000 after purchasing an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.53 and a 52 week high of $203.09.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. This represents a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

