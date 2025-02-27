Robeco Schweiz AG Has $86.62 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,453 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.36% of American Water Works worth $86,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 177,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $2,606,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.6 %

AWK stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average is $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

