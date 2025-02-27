Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 5,300 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hubbell by 38.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.50.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $377.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $346.13 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.77%.

Hubbell announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

