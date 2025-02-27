RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.36, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $329.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. RLJ Lodging Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.460-1.660 EPS.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

RLJ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 336,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

