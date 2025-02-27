Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,499 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Riskified worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 286,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Riskified by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Riskified by 61.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 313,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 119,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Riskified by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Riskified by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,682,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 573,596 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $923.46 million, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified Ltd. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $6.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Riskified announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Riskified to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Riskified Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

