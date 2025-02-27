Reviewing SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) & Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Progress Software”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $3.87 million 0.36 -$14.24 million N/A N/A Progress Software $753.41 million 3.20 $68.44 million $1.56 35.60

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A -22.00% Progress Software 9.08% 41.56% 9.86%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SharpLink Gaming and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software 0 2 5 0 2.71

Progress Software has a consensus price target of $72.43, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Progress Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Progress Software beats SharpLink Gaming on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

(Get Free Report)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers. It also provides MOVEit, a managed file transfer software for managing and controlling the movement of sensitive files and securing them both at-rest and in-transit; DataDirect, a secure data connectivity tools for Relational, NoSQL, Big Data and SaaS data sources; WhatsUp Gold, a network infrastructure monitoring software providing complete visibility of all network devices, servers, virtual machines, and cloud and wireless environments to find and fix network problems; Flowmon, a network security and visibility product with automated response across hybrid cloud ecosystems; Corticon, a decision automation platform to transform user experiences by streamlining and automating complex business rules; MarkLogic, a data agility platform to connect data and metadata; and Semaphore, a Semantic AI platform. The company offers project management, implementation, custom software development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value added resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.