Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Resverlogix Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.95, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

Resverlogix Company Profile

Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

