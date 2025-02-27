Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 27th (AI, BLD, CAVA, CRM, IPAR, RYTM, SHOO, SNOW, TCOM, WSO)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 27th:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $405.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $147.00 to $100.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $330.00 to $300.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $415.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $158.00 to $168.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $450.00 to $460.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

