Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 27th (AI, BLD, CAVA, CRM, IPAR, RYTM, SHOO, SNOW, TCOM, WSO)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 27th:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $405.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $147.00 to $100.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $330.00 to $300.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $415.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $158.00 to $168.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $450.00 to $460.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

