Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AMG Q3 Earnings

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock opened at $167.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $147.13 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

