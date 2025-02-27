Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.30. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,013.88. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 854,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 521,366 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

