Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $706.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $698.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $874.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $642.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

