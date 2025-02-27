Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.24. 8,988,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 25,388,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
