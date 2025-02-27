Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.24. 8,988,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 25,388,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

