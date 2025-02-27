RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $9.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $750.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. RealReal has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,243.30. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $3,810,153.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 751,427 shares of company stock worth $6,181,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

