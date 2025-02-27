Raymond James Has Negative Outlook of EQB Q2 Earnings

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for EQB in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2025 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQB. CIBC lifted their price objective on EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cormark downgraded shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities lowered EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on EQB from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.40.

EQB stock opened at C$103.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a one year low of C$78.24 and a one year high of C$114.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. EQB’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

