Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 203,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 183,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Get Rackla Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 300,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders have bought 1,115,000 shares of company stock worth $116,700 in the last ninety days. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.