Quartz Partners LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quartz Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $474.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $103.85 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.