QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $23,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in SAP by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $285.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.14. The company has a market cap of $351.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.