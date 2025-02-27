QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $39,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VV opened at $273.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.62 and a 52 week high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.