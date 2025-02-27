Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.42 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 93334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.67 price objective (down previously from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.50 target price (up previously from $40.83) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Qiagen Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 8,074.0% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 31,817,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,844,000 after buying an additional 32,216,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Qiagen by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,319,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,782,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,534,000 after acquiring an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,879,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,937,000 after acquiring an additional 77,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,529,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

