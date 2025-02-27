Q3 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Issued By Stifel Canada

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Stifel Canada raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.75.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$26.67 and a 12 month high of C$35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

