Q1 EPS Estimates for Stantec Cut by National Bank Financial

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stantec has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $90.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 632.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 802.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Stantec by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

