Q1 EPS Estimates for Home Depot Decreased by Analyst

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.76. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $390.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.42. The firm has a market cap of $387.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after acquiring an additional 647,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

