Q1 Earnings Forecast for BEAM Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($5.09) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,068,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,287,000 after purchasing an additional 536,930 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,957,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,149,000 after purchasing an additional 404,782 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,957,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,109,000 after purchasing an additional 404,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,274,000 after purchasing an additional 437,402 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $30,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,250.24. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,306,628.25. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

