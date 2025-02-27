Q1 Earnings Estimate for ALNY Issued By HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.01 EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $243.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $439,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,955. This trade represents a 10.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,986 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,849. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

