Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Down 79.0% in February

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the January 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:PPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 126,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $3.74.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
