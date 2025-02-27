Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Down 79.0% in February

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the January 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 126,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.