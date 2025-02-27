Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.940-4.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.94-4.06 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,474. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

