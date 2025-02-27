ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $19.57 on Thursday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

