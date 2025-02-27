Promising Value Stocks To Consider – February 27th

ProShares UltraPro QQQ, Snowflake, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic value based on fundamental analysis, such as low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors in value stocks seek opportunities where market inefficiencies may eventually lead to price corrections, potentially offering long-term returns and dividends compared to riskier growth stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of TQQQ traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 76,514,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,043,344. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $93.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of SNOW traded up $11.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,570,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day moving average of $144.94. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $233.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 1.07.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.33. 77,957,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,842,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95.

