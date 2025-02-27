Promising Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – February 24th

Walmart, Affirm, Lowe’s Companies, Deckers Outdoor, and CRH are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to shares of companies whose primary business operations are centered on products or services related to outdoor activities and recreation. These companies may include manufacturers of outdoor gear, apparel, and equipment, as well as operators in sectors such as adventure tourism and recreational services, providing investors a way to participate in trends driven by outdoor leisure and environmental sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.20. 19,051,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,955,291. The firm has a market cap of $756.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.18 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Affirm stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.40. 5,708,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,475. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.38 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. Affirm has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $236.99. 1,614,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

NYSE DECK traded down $4.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.62. 2,450,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,087. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $131.39 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,258. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.76. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Recommended Stories