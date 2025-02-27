Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 54,277.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,743 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 1.50% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $474,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $491.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $482.72 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.49.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

