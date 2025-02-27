Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 34,241.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,059 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $135,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,609 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,331,000 after purchasing an additional 632,921 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,905 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,803,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 80,115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $341.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.21. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $266.99 and a 1-year high of $358.64. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

