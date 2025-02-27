Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $330.84 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8,245.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,881 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 1.47% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $330,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $566.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $580.90 and its 200 day moving average is $577.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $511.97 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

