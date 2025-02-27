Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $156.28 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 92,865.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 219,162 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $156,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $706.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $874.30. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

