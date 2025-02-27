Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2,943.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 9.82% of iShares Gold Trust worth $3,244,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $55.04 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

