Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Position Reduced by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF comprises 2.5% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PREF. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PREF stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.