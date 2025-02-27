PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Posts Earnings Results

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 67 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PPHE Hotel Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

PPH stock remained flat at GBX 1,310 ($16.61) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,196. The company has a market capitalization of £549.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.11. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,140 ($14.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,530.75 ($19.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,327.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,273.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

About PPHE Hotel Group

(Get Free Report)

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2023 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.