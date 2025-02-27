PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Posts Earnings Results

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 67 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PPHE Hotel Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 7.10%.
PPH stock remained flat at GBX 1,310 ($16.61) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,196. The company has a market capitalization of £549.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.11. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,140 ($14.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,530.75 ($19.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,327.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,273.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate.
