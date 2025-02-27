Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POW. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.56.

Power Co. of Canada stock traded up C$0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$49.03. 395,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,914. The stock has a market cap of C$31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.92. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$35.83 and a 52-week high of C$49.03.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

